It's his moment‚ says AKA on Cassper's #FillUpFNBStadium
AKA has applauded his rival Cassper Nyovest for filling up FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday‚ saying it was the Doc Shebeleza rapper's moment to savour.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE‚ AKA said he did not want to say anything that would take the shine off his rival's moment.
"It is a moment for him to bask in. It is his moment. I have said what I wanted to say on social media and that is it‚" he said.
Taking to Twitter‚ the rapper posted a picture of Cassper in front of 68‚000 fans alongside the caption: "powerful".
The posts went viral‚ was shared over 12‚800 times and got 33‚000 likes.
Fans also flooded the comments section of the page‚ debating whether AKA was sincere in his praise or just doing it for the PR.
AKA told TshisaLIVE last month that he was willing to perform at the event if Cassper approached him and the money was right.
Cassper seemingly responded to AKA's offer by tweeting: "Just buy a ticket to #FillUpFnbStadium broer...".