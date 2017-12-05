AKA has applauded his rival Cassper Nyovest for filling up FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday‚ saying it was the Doc Shebeleza rapper's moment to savour.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE‚ AKA said he did not want to say anything that would take the shine off his rival's moment.

"It is a moment for him to bask in. It is his moment. I have said what I wanted to say on social media and that is it‚" he said.

Taking to Twitter‚ the rapper posted a picture of Cassper in front of 68‚000 fans alongside the caption: "powerful".