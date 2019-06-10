WATCH | North West farmer 'assaults man and mother' with knobkierie

A farmer has opened a counter-complaint after a video of him allegedly assaulting two people on his farm in the North West went viral.

Police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said the farmer opened a case of trespassing and assault with the intent cause grievous bodily harm. The case was opened on June 5.

It comes after Deon Tshepiso Tlhabanelo and his mother opened a case of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm at the Schweizer-Reneke police station on June 1. Tlhabanelo claims they were assaulted by the farmer and his son.

He told SowetanLIVE sister publication TimesLIVE that he went to the farm to buy a sheep. When he arrived‚ he found the gate open.

"I found some of the workers there and they told me they had knocked off already‚" he said.

"I asked them for a number of the owner of the farm‚ so that I could call him to come and assist us. The worker told me that the farm owner is 'full of nonsense'."