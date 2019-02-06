"I remembered his eyes" - Wimbledon champion Kvitova tells court of knife attack

Two-times Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova told a Czech court on Tuesday how she grabbed the blade of an attacker's knife and forced it away from her neck, leaving blood everywhere, during an attack at her home in December 2016.

Kvitova suffered severe wounds to her playing left hand as she struggled with the knife-wielding intruder.

She returned to professional tennis in May 2017, crowning her comeback 18 months later with her first final appearance at 2019 Australian Open.

Giving testimony in the trial of a 33-year-old man charged with her assault, Kvitova said she had felt no pain when the 10-inch blade cut into her hand.

To avoid direct confrontation with the suspect during the trial, Kvitova sat in a separate room at the Brno regional courthouse, giving a detailed account via microphone and camera of how the man entered her apartment and then attacked her.