‘Dogs of war’ guard house of the Lord

The violence fueled by the divisions within the International Pentecost Holiness Church (IPHC) continue unabated with at least six cases opened throughout the country in the past few weeks.

In the latest dramatic attack between two factions in Cape Town, some congregants at IPHC Table View had private security dogs tearing into them as battles ensued at the church’s branch in the Mother City.

The attacks followed those that took place at the church’s headquarters Silo, in the south of Joburg, last month where gunfire was exchanged between supporters of the two factions.

Another shooting was reported at the church’s branch in Mahwelereng, Limpopo, and Mabopane in Tshwane, two weeks ago.

A branch of the church in Tsakaka, Brakpan on the East Rand, also recorded violence last month.

Western Cape police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi confirmed that two cases were opened at Table View police station following the attacks.

“Kindly be advised that mentioned cases – possession of dangerous weapons and assault – have been registered,” he said.

Gauteng Hawks spokesperson Ndivhuwo Mulamu released a statement last week in which she said 17 members of the church were arrested and released on R2000 bail each.