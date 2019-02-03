New IPHC 'comforter' rejects DNA test to back claim he's Modise

The late International Pentecost Holiness Church (IPHC) leader Bishop Glayton Modise's eternal rest might be disturbed in his eternal sleep as the disputes relating to the millions he left behind rages on.

The executors of his multimillion rand estate recently demanded, in a legal letter, that one of his alleged love children undergo a paternity test to prove he was indeed an heir to the throne.

The legal tussle follows the revelation that Modise, who was known as The Comforter to the church's 3-million congregants, did not leave behind a valid will at the time of his death in February 2016.

That means that his estate will be divided according to the law, which provides that only his wife and children may inherit his estate, believed to be worth almost R400m.

