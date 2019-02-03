News

New IPHC 'comforter' rejects DNA test to back claim he's Modise

By Aubrey Mothombeni - 03 February 2019 - 09:27
Michael Sandlana has been appointed IPHC church leader .
The late International Pentecost Holiness Church (IPHC) leader Bishop Glayton Modise's eternal rest might be disturbed in his eternal sleep as the disputes relating to the millions he left behind rages on.

The executors of his multimillion rand estate recently demanded, in a legal letter, that one of his alleged love children undergo a paternity test to prove he was indeed an heir to the throne.

The legal tussle follows the revelation that Modise, who was known as The Comforter to the church's 3-million congregants, did not leave behind a valid will at the time of his death in February 2016.

That means that his estate will be divided according to the law, which provides that only his wife and children may inherit his estate, believed to be worth almost R400m.

