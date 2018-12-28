Trevor Noah has been flying that SA flag higher than Mount Kilimanjaro overseas but there was a point this year that had fans wondering if he wanted to move back to Mzansi to hide from the haters.

July seemed like a safe month. It was the middle of the year and because we were all hiding our winter bodies‚ it wasn't particularly eventful. Not for Trevor though. In fact‚ he may consider striking July off 2018's calendar.

It started like any other month‚ with him dominating US TV with his The Daily Show and cracking his little jokes.

and then...

FRANCE WINS THE WORLD CUP Great news if you're a Frenchman. Also great if you're an African considering a large part of the winning side had African heritage.

Trevor‚ like pointed it out and BOOM! backlash.

He posted a picture of a boat carrying refugees taking the World Cup to France and later joked on his show that Africa had won the World Cup.