Lady Zamar tells us what her favourite outfit is and the worst lie she's ever told

Aneesa Adams caught up with Lady Zamar and asked her 20 questions about her life.

1. What’s your fondest memory growing up?

Going to the park every Saturday after church and having lunch with my family. I feel like families don’t spend enough time together anymore, so that memory makes me happy.

2. Which South African dish should everyone try at least once?

It has to be pap and vleis.

3. What’s at the top of your bucket list?

A week-long holiday in Italy.

4. What’s on your bookshelf?

My newest addition to my little library is The Cutting Edge by Jeffery Deaver.

5. What’s the most underrated thing in the world?

Books.

6. Which outfit in your closet do you wear the most?

Leggings and a pullover are my go-to outfits, I have, like, 100 pairs of leggings and so many pullovers.

7. What’s the best gift you’ve ever received?

A Bible from an ex-boyfriend. I actually still have it.

8. What’s the best gift you’ve ever given?

The latest PlayStation with the latest Fifa game, to an ex-boyfriend. It was for his birthday.