Lady Zamar tells us what her favourite outfit is and the worst lie she's ever told
Aneesa Adams caught up with Lady Zamar and asked her 20 questions about her life.
1. What’s your fondest memory growing up?
Going to the park every Saturday after church and having lunch with my family. I feel like families don’t spend enough time together anymore, so that memory makes me happy.
2. Which South African dish should everyone try at least once?
It has to be pap and vleis.
3. What’s at the top of your bucket list?
A week-long holiday in Italy.
4. What’s on your bookshelf?
My newest addition to my little library is The Cutting Edge by Jeffery Deaver.
5. What’s the most underrated thing in the world?
Books.
6. Which outfit in your closet do you wear the most?
Leggings and a pullover are my go-to outfits, I have, like, 100 pairs of leggings and so many pullovers.
7. What’s the best gift you’ve ever received?
A Bible from an ex-boyfriend. I actually still have it.
8. What’s the best gift you’ve ever given?
The latest PlayStation with the latest Fifa game, to an ex-boyfriend. It was for his birthday.
9. Are you the Beyoncé, Kelly, or Michelle in your group of friends?
When it’s just my friends and me: Beyoncé, but when we go out I would say that I am the Kelly of the group. I like to let them shine, although they may not know it.
10. Chuck Norris or MacGyver?
MacGyver. It’s not that I don’t like Chuck Norris, but his role in Walker Texas Ranger is just a no-no for me.
11. Manyisa or Kwasa-Kwasa?
It’s got to be Manyisa.
12. What’s the worst lie you ever told?
I told a guy that I was four years younger than my actual age. It was quite funny because we ended up dating, but it’s ancient history now.
13. Do you have a favourite thing to do before going to bed?
Yes, I wash my face every day, check if my doors are locked, and pray.
14. If you could switch bodies with anyone in the world, who would it be?
Drake. I would love to know all the titbits in his life and how he managed to stay number one for 10 years on the Billboard chart!
15. If you could pause any moment in your life, which one would it be?
The year before I became Lady Zamar. I was still busy with my studies and didn’t get to finish. I am continuing now though, and plan on going all the way.
16. Where would you have your dream home?
Pretoria. It may seem like I am only saying this because I am from here but staying in a suburb in Pretoria is great. When the time comes to buy a mansion it will be in a suburb in Pretoria, for sure.
17. Which personal feature are you most insecure about?
My bum. I prefer covering it up.
18. Which is the one song you are embarrassed is on your playlist?
Miss your sex by Raheem DeVaughn, not because it’s not a great song, but because I usually don’t play it around people.
19. Are you a text or voice note kind of girl?
Definitely voice note! I hate texting. After I send a voice note I actually like to go back and listen to it because I like the sound of my voice.
20. What does the world need more of?
More love — love where we can allow ourselves to be vulnerable.
This article first appeared in the September 2018 print issue of Sowetan S Magazine