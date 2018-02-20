King Monada in contractual battle and beef with rival

Popular Khelobedu disco proponent King Monada is embroiled in an on-and-off stage beef with DJ Rakzen, allegedly over money.

As a result Rakzen, aka Ngwako Maimela, acrimoniously left King Monada's stable and joined Monada's rival label Open Mic Production.

Open Mic, ironically, are Monada's former production home, and Sunday World has learnt that a legal showdown is looming as the label accuses Monada of breaching his contract.

Meanwhile, the battle between King Monada - real name Khutso Kgatle - and Rakzen, which was kept hush-hush, came to the fore when Monada released the song Chiwana in which he apparently disses Rakzen.

In the song, Monada says people must not mistaken his material possessions for wealth. Rakzen responded by releasing a ditty titled Chiwana Ye, in which he says people should not forget where they come from after they had accumulated wealth.