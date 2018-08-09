Socialite and social media celebrity Sbahle Mpisane is fighting for her life in hospital‚ with her family gathering at Durban’s Netcare St Augustine’s Hospital on Thursday.

Sources within the emergency medical services have told the publication that Mpisane had been critically injured when her car left the road and hit a pole in an accident that took place at about 4.30am on Thursday.

The vehicle overturned‚ leaving her trapped inside.

The TV personality and fitness fundi was reportedly rushed hospital by ambulance‚ where she's been treated for multiple traumatic injuries and was in a critical condition‚ sources said.