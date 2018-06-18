Two weeks ago Jackie sent Twitter into a frenzy with claims that a "media mogul" and her husband were allegedly caught in a gay sex tape. Even though Jackie did not name anyone in the Twitter post‚ speculation spread like wild fire‚ with Basetsana and Romeo's names being thrown into the fiasco.

Basetsana and Romeo released a joint statement on Saturday‚ labeling the allegations "salacious" and revealed that they laid charges of crimen injuria and were applying for a protection order against the author.

Jackie told TshisaLIVE that her legal team was looking into the statement because at the moment they were yet to receive anything from the Kumalo's legal team.

"My legal team is evaluating the legalities of their statement‚ we will respond when we receive word from their legal team. We haven’t received anything at the current moment. Unfortunately I am not responding to anything further‚" said Jackie.