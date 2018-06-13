Video of stripping Sun City inmate goes viral

A video of a female inmate at the Johannesburg Correctional Centre stripping naked while being recorded by her cell-mate has gone viral on social media.

The video, which circulated on WhatsApp on Monday, shows the inmate giving a full strip show, taking off her clothes and revealing all her body parts. She also appears to perform sexual acts, including licking her breasts.

Department of Correctional Services spokesman Singabakho Nxumalo confirmed to Sowetan that the inmates were indeed from the Johannesburg prison, also known by its nickname, Sun City. Nxumalo added that the department was "totally dismayed" by the incident.

"This matter was only brought to the attention of the department yesterday (Monday) and immediately an investigation was carried out."

Nxumalo said the investigation confirmed that the video was taken some time last year.