Shona a liar, says Marah Louw after sacking

Seasoned television actress Marah Louw has called Connie Ferguson's husband Shona a "liar" following a dispute over her contract.

Shona, co-owner of production house Ferguson Films, denied to a Sunday newspaper that Louw was fired after her contract, which was supposed to end in May, was terminated in September last year.

"I am not a person who fights her issues through the media, but I was compelled to do this after Shona failed to tell the truth. They are liars, maan! I don't know what they are talking about when they say I refused [to sign] a contract," she said yesterday.

Shona did not respond to several calls and a text message from Sowetan.

Louw appeared on The Queen as Sis Boi. The Queen airs on Mzansi Magic weekdays. The seasoned singer and stage actress posted a letter of termination from Ferguson Films, owned by Connie and Shona, on social networks.

In the termination letter, the production company stated that her Global Performers Agreement with The Queen has been terminated. According to the letter, her contract was terminated due to the

direction her role was taking.