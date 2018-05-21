'MEC tried to block arrest of her son'

"While all these things were happening, I was keeping quiet," he said.

He said his mother tried to drive away but Mzamo ran up to the car's window and shouted at him, saying "do you think it's over? I know where you are staying," said Okpara .

Police spokesman Justice Malatji confirmed that Okpara opened a case of common assault and intimidation at the station against Mzamo and Nkomo. He said the former lovebirds were arrested and Nkomo appeared in court while Mzamo was still to appear.

On the incident involving the MEC and Matlapeng, Malatji said it was an internal matter and that they can't confirm or deny the incident.

"The investigating officer has refused to comment on the matter," Malatji said.

However, an officer attached to the station, who asked not be named because he was close to the case, confirmed that Matlapeng has laid a complaint against the MEC.

"The matter has been forwarded to the province by the station commander," said the officer.

The same officer revealed that the investigating officer was shaken when she arrived at the station after the incident.

"She did not believe that the MEC, who understands the law, would treat her like that. She was scared that she was going to lose her job," said the officer.

The officer further revealed that the investigating officer was later approached by a man who introduced himself as Mabunda, claiming to have been sent by the MEC to apologise to her on her behalf.

"The guy is known at the station and he told her the MEC was inviting her to coffee at her house and that she wanted to apologise. All I know is that Matlapeng refused to go," said the officer.

Nkomo confirmed she and Mzamo were arrested in connection with a case of common assault and intimidation: "I have already appeared in court on the 7th of May 2018 and I will be going back again."

Okpara's mother Stella and his friend Isaac Nthotso have both deposed statements at the station as witnesses in support of his version of events.

In their affidavits, the two witnesses both stated that Okpara did not retaliate when he was allegedly beaten up by the duo. Okpara confirmed the case but said he could not comment further as the matter was before the court.