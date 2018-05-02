Thobani Mseleni's family are still struggling to come to terms with the actor's death‚ with his ten-year-old brother apparently shattered by the news.

Thobani died in a car crash over the weekend along with actor Akhumzi Jezile‚ Siyasanga Kobese and two others. The head-on collision just outside of Queenstown in the Eastern Cape on Saturday killed all the passengers in the car.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE‚ Thobani's cousin Thando Piliso‚ said that while the whole family was in mourning the star's brother and mother had been hit hardest.

"Thobani had a ten-year-old who idolised him. It is hard to tell how a ten-year-old feels‚ but you can see he is shattered by the news. We all are."

He said the pair "were very close"‚ with Thobani providing for his brother when he could.

"He was a provider and loved his family more than anything in the world."

Thobani helped fix his mother's home in 2016 and would call her nearly every day to check up on her.