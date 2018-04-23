Two weeks after being released on R80‚000 bail pending the appeal against his rape conviction‚ Brickz took to the stage at Bassline in Johannesburg on Thursday night.

The kwaito star was found guilty and sentenced to 15 years in prison for raping a 17-year-old relative in 2013.

On April 6‚ Magistrate John Baloyi said the High Court granted Brickz' leave to appeal the rape conviction and sentence‚ and as a result‚ granted bail.

In a video published by Drum magazine‚ Brickz performed to a packed venue of partygoers.

Dressed in a white pair of jeans and a white jersey‚ Brickz gave an energetic performance and seemed to be in good spirits.