WATCH | Brickz performs for the first time since being released on bail
Two weeks after being released on R80‚000 bail pending the appeal against his rape conviction‚ Brickz took to the stage at Bassline in Johannesburg on Thursday night.
The kwaito star was found guilty and sentenced to 15 years in prison for raping a 17-year-old relative in 2013.
On April 6‚ Magistrate John Baloyi said the High Court granted Brickz' leave to appeal the rape conviction and sentence‚ and as a result‚ granted bail.
In a video published by Drum magazine‚ Brickz performed to a packed venue of partygoers.
Dressed in a white pair of jeans and a white jersey‚ Brickz gave an energetic performance and seemed to be in good spirits.
A fan told the publication that Brickz seemed to be happy during the performance.
Despite being found guilty and being convicted by the courts‚ Brickz has always maintained his innocence‚ saying that "the truth will come out".
During his bail application in March he told the court that he had no intention of fleeing the country
"I have made an oath to myself that I will bring myself to this court to make sure that this matter comes to an end‚ so that it also brings me closure. I don't see how it will be so easy for me to just decide to abscond when I'm getting much closer to the truth."
Here's his performance: