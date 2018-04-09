Brickz on his way home after paying R80k bail

Kwaito artist Sipho 'Brickz' Ndlovu will be going home on Monday afternoon after R80‚000 bail was paid‚ pending the appeal against his rape conviction.

Brickz was found guilty of raping a relative and was sentenced to 15 years in prison by the Roodepoort Magistrates Court last year.

Brickz's lawyer Piet Du Plessis confirmed to TshisaLIVE that the amount was raised over the weekend and had been paid on Monday morning.

"I have confirmed with his family that he will be released today (Monday)."

He directed all further enquiries to Brickz's producer Grey Mafumbu‚ who said that Step Ahead Productions had paid the bail from their own pocket.

"He is one of us and so we paid the bail. We were just waiting on some of the directors to sign off on the payment."

Grey said the company paid the amount because they believed in Brickz's "innocence and that the truth will come out in time".

"Money doesn’t matter in this case. It is not that we support the negative things. It is about supporting Brickz."