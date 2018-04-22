Rape scandal rocks Charis Missionary Ministries church

Charis Missionary Ministries church, led by Apostle Jerry "JB" Makananisa, has been rocked by a rape scandal.

Sunday World can reveal that Makananisa's two right-hand men, who are also prophets, allegedly raped a fellow congregant on three separate occasions last year.

The two prophets, who cannot be named for legal reasons, have since joined Prophet Shepherd Bushiri's church, Enlightened Christian Gathering.

The victim opened three cases of rape at the Tembisa police station last year.

Police spokesman Kay Makhubele confirmed that cases were opened and investigations were under way.

TO READ THE FULL STORY GET A COPY OF TODAY'S SUNDAY WORLD AT YOUR NEAREST STORE