Women are better leaders than men‚ EFF leader Julius Malema said on Wednesday at the party’s memorial service for Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

“There is no woman who has started a World War One [or a] World War Two. There is no woman who has ever sent people to go and bomb other nations‚ because he wants oil or minerals from that. Always the unreasonable ones: Men. George Bush: Man. Donald Trump: Man.”

Malema addressed supporters in Brandfort‚ a Free State town where Madikizela-Mandela spent several years under apartheid-era banishment orders. The EFF chose the location to draw attention to the home in which Madikizela-Mandela stayed during her time in Brandfort. The provincial government has been criticised for failing to deliver on plans to turn the home into a museum.

Malema told the EFF leadership to let women flourish or risk repeating the “sins of the ANC”.

“Winnie did not do anything wrong to the ANC‚ including a tyre and a matchbox … The ANC policy was every sellout must disappear. They did not only disappear here in South Africa‚ they disappeared even in exile under O.R. (Oliver) Tambo‚” Malema said in Brandfort in the Free State.