Absa customers stranded as system goes offline

Many complained that they received no information from Absa to warn them they would be unable to use their debit or credit cards.

Gaynor Janeke tweeted that it was her birthday and she spent a wonderful morning at a spa but then couldn’t pay her bill.

She said she was “Totally embarrassed. Had to call my husband who luckily banks at another bank. This is the second time this month. All thanks to ABSA! You should consider informing your clients about your technical difficulties."

One person said he was stuck at a Gautrain station because he couldn’t pay for a ticket.