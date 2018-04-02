Safa slammed for backing Danny Jordaan in his rape case

A concerned lobby group called Million Man March has chastised the decision by the national executive committee of the SA Football Association (Safa) to stand by its president and rape accused Danny Jordaan.

The NGO called the decision a spit in the face of rape victims and survivors.

The organisation's statement follows Safa's NEC meeting at which it decided to stick by Jordaan amid the rape case that was opened against him by former ANC MP and artist Jennifer Ferguson last week.

Million Man March, in its statement, called on Jordaan to step down pending his appearance in court, stating that the charges against him were too serious to ignore.