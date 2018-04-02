News

Safa slammed for backing Danny Jordaan in his rape case

By AUBREY MOTHOMBENI and NGWAKO MALATJI - 02 April 2018 - 11:12
Mato Madlala, acting CEO of the PSL.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

A concerned lobby group called Million Man March has chastised the decision by the national executive committee of the SA Football Association (Safa) to stand by its president and rape accused Danny Jordaan.

The NGO called the decision a spit in the face of rape victims and survivors.

The organisation's statement follows Safa's NEC meeting at which it decided to stick by Jordaan amid the rape case that was opened against him by former ANC MP and artist Jennifer Ferguson last week.

Million Man March, in its statement, called on Jordaan to step down pending his appearance in court, stating that the charges against him were too serious to ignore.

"Safa, as a public entity and the custodian of football in South Africa, has the moral obligation and responsibility to preach the gospel of non-racialism, non-sexism and advocate against gender-based violence in any form wherever it manifests, particularly in football.

"We call on the sports ministry, Sascoc [SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee], sponsors and affiliates to condemn and compel Safa to suspend Mr Jordaan pending the finalisation of the court case.

"Such behaviour is unacceptable and should be condemned by all in our society, regardless of the circumstances or social standing of the perpetrator or victim."

It also had strong words for female soccer administrators including Ria Ledwaba, Natasha Tsichlas and Premier Soccer League acting CEO Mato Madlala, saying that their silence on the matter was concerning.

Safa spokesman Dominic Chimhavi said: "These are just people sitting [in] a corner with an agenda calling themselves a lobby group. They are purely disgruntled people who want to gain legitimacy using the name of Safa."

