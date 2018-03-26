Security advisers ask Ncobo to stop making comments about Safa amid simmering tension

Former Fifa referee and PSL general manager Andile ‘Ace’ Ncobo raised eyebrows on Monday after he revealed on social media that he's been asked by his security advisers to stop making public comments about the South African Football Association (Safa).

The outspoken Ncobo‚ who has maintained a very visibly presence on Twitter in the last few weeks‚ tweeted on Monday: "I'm sorry but I've been advised that due security risk I should refrain from talking about these matters until further notice.Will be back"

When contacted for comment on Monday‚ Ncobo confirmed that he has been advised by his security advisers to refrain from making public comments about Safa.

His advisers have also asked him to stop making comments about the postponed elections with immediate effect.

Ncobo has been involved in a fierce public battle with Safa president Danny Jordaan over the embattled sports organisation's highly disputed elective conference that was supposed to have taken place last weekend.

The elections were postponed last week following an emergency NEC meeting that mandated Safa to address issues that could undermine the credibility of the congress. A new date is yet to be confirmed.

Recently when the former referee addressed the media at a press briefing held at FNB Stadium‚ he revealed that he received death threats following his vocal views about the Safa presidential race.