In the wake of a raging debate that has dominated social media after the release of controversial film Inxeba (The Wound)‚ rapper Emtee has lambasted Xhosa men who "snitch" on what happens on the mountain as it is considered to be "sacred".

The film depicts the traditional ritual of ukwaluka – a Xhosa tradition into manhood – as well as sexual identity in the form of a gay love story. Ever since it was released in local cinemas on Friday people on social media have been split about it. There have also been threats of violence and protests.

Taking to social media Emtee said his culture should not be used as a social media gimmick.

It all started after the rapper revealed on Twitter that he used to be bullied as a teenager‚ and threatened anyone to try that with him now.

A Twitter follower replied to the tweet by suggesting that Emtee may have learnt to be violent during his initiation ceremony.

The rapper did not take the comment lying down and told the follower that he would not stand for his culture being "disrespected".

"Don’t disrespect my culture bruh. My culture ain’t no social media hypothesis s**t. I made it out alive and I’m proud of myself so f**k you. Face me!‚" he said.