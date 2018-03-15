Ooh the DA is on a roll now‚ trying to tally up how much taxpayer cash has been spent on defending people who have since left their top jobs.

Former president Jacob Zuma and ex-crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli were on Thursday followed by Hlaudi Motsoeneng‚ formerly of the SABC.

Phumzile van Damme‚ MP and Democratic Alliance shadow minister of communications‚ said the SABC has spent more than R22-million to pay for the legal costs of its former chief operating officer.

This was disclosed in a reply to a DA parliamentary question.

Said Van Damme: "In the reply‚ former Communications minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane reveals that the public broadcaster has since 2013 paid millions of rands in legal fees for Motsoeneng and the amount 'might increase as other matters are ongoing'."