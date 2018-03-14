Venda chief fights MTV Musangwe clip

The Venda community, a local chief and a musangwe (bare-knuckle fighting) organiser have filed a R20-million lawsuit against MTV's Comedy Central, Viacom and MultiChoice over comedian Daniel Tosh's controversial remarks about their fights aired four years ago.

This comes after a video of one of the musangwe fights went viral in 2014 after it was featured on the comedy show Tosh.O. The clip depicted one of the fighters being resuscitated by a local healer through a massage of his manhood to help him gain consciousness.

However, it was Tosh's controversial remarks that musangwe was a popular sport in Africa used to pass time during lunch because there was no food, and his insinuations that the fighters appeared to be suffering from malaria and HIV/Aids, that irked the Venda community.

"It's Africa, where tribal boxing is just how they pass the time at lunch, since there's no food . They must be checking him for blood diamonds . Thanks for the filthy water, now he's got brain damage and malaria . No wonder the Aids is doing well over there," Tosh is accused of having said on his weekly show.