The feud between Chicco Twala and Bongani Fassie over the rights to produce a film about late music veteran Brenda Fassie gets more and more messy‚ with producers telling TshisaLIVE that delays in production have dented their bank account.

A court interdict stopped the project from going ahead until it was decided who had the rights to make the film was granted to Chicco last month and prevented the production company from holding further auditions for roles in the film.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE‚ Chicco said he hoped to meet with producers of the biopic‚ UK- based company Showbizbee‚ to discuss a way forward several times over the last month but was not able to. Producers said they were not interested in meeting with Chicco and would allow the matter to be sorted out in court.