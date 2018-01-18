In it‚ a traditional healer explains how he revived the fighter by reaching into his trouser front where he massaged his abdomen. Another man holds the injured fighter and a third pours water from a jug of water onto his head and face.

Comedy Central’s Tosh.O show allegedly broadcast the clip last year without his permission.

But it did not end there. The Tosh.O show‚ according to Phume‚ then made a racist attack on the Venda community and its customs and traditions in particular‚ and black Africans in general. (This publication has decided not to amplify the damage by showing the offensive clip.)

The sound from the original clip was muted and a presenter‚ in a “video breakdown”‚ analysed the footage and questioned the actions of the traditional healer.

The presenter said‚ “It’s Africa where tribal boxing is just how they pass the time at lunch‚ because there’s no food.” Other comments included: “Shaka Zulu‚ that will shave a couple of months off his 42-year lifespan”; “They must be checking him for blood diamonds”; “Thanks for the filthy water‚ now he’s got brain damage and malaria”; and “No wonder the AIDS is doing so well over there.”

Phume had negotiated with the Vhembe Traditional Entertainment Organisation - custodian of various forms of traditional entertainment in the Vhembe community – in order to film the fights. One of the main forms of entertainment overseen and practised by the organisation is the Musangwe sport.

Musangwe is reputed to have started in the late 1800s and is held annually every day between December 16 and January 1 in Tshifudi Village‚ when villages are pitted against one another.

No prizes are awarded and the fighters merely fight for personal pride and to secure bragging rights for their villages.

Phume said that to date‚ only one fighter had died in the tournament and that was in 1929.