Chiefs star Keagan Buchanan loses R70k in New Year robbery
The number two hit song of the year Inde by Heavy K, loosely translated "a difficult road ahead", seems to have been a choral ode to Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Keagan Buchanan.
This after the player lost R70000 worth of household items on New Year's Day following a house robbery.
The midfielder, who has been struggling for game time under coach Steve Komphela, was ushered into the New Year with no furniture.
According to a police statement, Buchanan, 27, lost his belongings when thieves broke into his apartment in Noordwyk, Midrand, just after midnight on January 1.
