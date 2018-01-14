News

Clued up thugs raid Steven Pienaar's home

By Aubrey Mothombeni - 14 January 2018 - 11:06
Former Bafana Bafana, Everton and Bidvest Wits player Steven Pienaar's home was raided by thugs who stole luxury items from his property while he and his family were asleep.
Former Bafana Bafana, Everton and Bidvest Wits player Steven Pienaar's home was raided by thugs who stole luxury items from his property while he and his family were asleep.
Image: Antonio Muchave.

Sophisticated thugs outsmarted former Bafana Bafana and Everton star midfielder Steven Pienaar's home security and made off with his bling sound system and other items.

The tsotsis broke into Pienaar's Ruimsig, Joburg west home and evaded top notch security features including an electric fence and laser beams.

According to Pienaar, whose most recent club was Bidvest Wits in the Absa Premiership, the incident happened on December 27 while he, his wife and children were fast asleep.

He said the family was still traumatised by the incident.

TO READ THE FULL STORY GET A COPY OF TODAY'S SUNDAY WORLD AT YOUR NEAREST STORE  

Trending

Latest Videos

Explainer: How to remove a sitting President
The Patricia de Lille investigation saga: The allegations, the players and the ...
X