As South Africa heads for the new year thousands of families will spend the festive season without their loved ones after a brutal year claimed the lives of 18 900 people.

The nine most prominent murder cases of 2017‚ in terms of media coverage and public outcry‚ were brutal in nature and mostly perpetrated against the most vulnerable people in society: women and children.

But if there is one thing that 2017 taught us‚ it is that the wheel of justice does turn‚ albeit slowly.