Entertainment

Family and friends remember Robbie Malinga: Music was his joy

By Jessica Levitt And Kyle Zeeman - 29 December 2017 - 14:59

Family and friends gathered at the Grace Bible Church in Soweto to share memories of musician Robbie Malinga.

Robbie died on Christmas day after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in June this year.

His friend Dodo Monamudi said that even in sadness‚ those who knew Robbie are still smiling.

Family reveal Robbie Malinga had pancreatic cancer

Robbie Malinga's brother confirmed on Wednesday that the music veteran was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer in June this year, leading to ...
News
2 days ago

His friend Shadrack described how music was Robbie’s joy and nobody could take that away from him.

Fans‚ friends and family members smiled as stories of Robbie were told.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

The moment Cyril Ramaphosa won the ANC presidential race
Rewind: A look back at JZ's time as ANC president
X