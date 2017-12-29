Family and friends remember Robbie Malinga: Music was his joy
Family and friends gathered at the Grace Bible Church in Soweto to share memories of musician Robbie Malinga.
Robbie died on Christmas day after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in June this year.
His friend Dodo Monamudi said that even in sadness‚ those who knew Robbie are still smiling.
His friend Shadrack described how music was Robbie’s joy and nobody could take that away from him.
Fans‚ friends and family members smiled as stories of Robbie were told.
Even in sadness we are laughing and celebrating because of #RobbieMalinga - Robbie's friend Dodo Monamudi #RobbieMalingaMemorial pic.twitter.com/MQgiBjMKTM— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) December 29, 2017