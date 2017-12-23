Driver charged with attempted murder over Australian vehicle attack

The man accused of deliberately ploughing into Christmas shoppers on a busy street in the Australian city of Melbourne was charged on Saturday with 18 counts of attempted murder and one count of conduct endangering life.

The Thursday incident was the second serious vehicle attack in Australia's second biggest city this year.

Police said they had charged the man, former Afghanistan refugee Saeed Noori, after formally interviewing him about the attack that police had earlier described as a "deliberate act".

Police have said Noori, 32, is known to have mental health problems and to use drugs and they did not believe the attack was terrorism-related.

Police suspect Noori was behind the wheel of a white SUV when he deliberately sped up and drove into dozens of pedestrians crossing the road at one of the busiest intersections in Melbourne's central business district.