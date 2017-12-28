The gazette specifically details benefits for any retired president who ruled Zimbabwe since 1987. That was the year Mugabe switched from being prime minister to becoming president‚ suggesting the law was specifically designed with Mugabe and his wife in mind.

The gazette‚ according to the Herald‚ is called a Statutory Instrument of an Extraordinary Government Gazette in terms of Presidential Pension and Retirement Benefits (Services and Facilities for Former Presidents) Notice‚ 2017.

Here are the perks allocated to Mugabe:

A fully furnished official residence in Harare.

Housing allowance or a private residence anywhere in Zimbabwe with five bedrooms and three guestrooms or lump sum of money equivalent to the cost of building a private residence.

At least six security staff‚ which can be increased at the current head of government's request.

Two drivers.

Two private secretaries‚ two office assistants and two personal assistants.

At the residence Mugabe is able to employ: two gardeners‚ two cooks‚ two waiters‚ two laundry staff and three domestic workers.

An office with computers‚ cellphone‚ landline.

Vehicles and petrol costs for all staff serving the president. The cars must be replaced every five years.

The current president has the discretion to increase the number of security personal and decide on Mugabe's entertainment allowance.

The private residence‚ described in the gazette as "a reasonably sized house"‚ is allowed to have five bedrooms‚ a guest wing with three guest rooms‚ a study‚ swimming pool‚ two guardrooms and two garages.

The benefits also include medical aid contributions for the president‚ his spouse and children under age of 21.

Mugabe and his wife will have diplomatic passports‚ first class air and train transport four times a year inside the country. The pair are also entitled to four international private air trips and the use of a Mercedes Benz 500 series or equivalent vehicle in a foreign country.

Mugabe's electricity and water bills will also be paid.