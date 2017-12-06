New government must confiscate Mugabe riches

I have no qualms with honouring our leaders, particularly those who fought for the liberation of African countries from colonial rule.

But this does not give them licence to loot while they and their cronies get rich. A case in point is that of Robert Mugabe. I learnt that one condition for him agreeing to resign was that he must be left with the riches that he looted.

He must be stripped of all the assets he accumulated through devious means. What is he doing with all the houses all over the world? They must be confiscated, sold and added to the government coffers. Is this not what he did to the white farmers?