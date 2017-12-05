'Hijackers took my shiny wheels'

Top advertising agency Ogilvy SA chairman and businessman Moss Mashishi is one of Mzansi's celebs who can't wait to see the back of 2017 after having a horrible start to the year.

This after the businessman and his wife Tsholo were hijacked of their bling Range Rover Sport while entering Letamo Game Reserve in Krugersdorp on the West Rand for a friend's birthday party in March.

While the couple escaped unscathed when tsotsis pounced on them at the entrance of the property, he was also robbed of his expensive Rolex wrist watch.

This news came to the fore this week after the police's vehicle theft unit noticed an upswing in the hijacking of luxury SUVs, such as Mashishi's wheels, that are then spirited across the border to countries like Zimbabwe, Mozambique or DR Congo.

According to a police statement seen by Sunday World, Mashishi and his wife were left shaken when a group of men in a BMW X5 surprised them while signing in at the entrance of the game reserve .

Mashishi told police that at the main gate, he was approached by the security guard with a clipboard in his hand.