How Mdu secretly took second wife

Kwaito legend Mdu Masilela is allegedly embroiled in a polygamous battle with his wife, Sarah M, after he and his uncles sneaked out to KwaZulu-Natal to allegedly pay lobola for his baby mama, Sibahle Dlamini, late last year.

The award-winning kwaito star is alleged to have committed bigamy by paying lobola for Dlamini without the consent of Sarah, who is his legal wife.

The battle is likely to end up in court as Sarah has threatened to press criminal charges against Dlamini's relatives who received Mdu's lobola from his relatives.

A fuming Sarah said: "It is clear that Sibahle and Mdu were cheating. I have never received a letter from the uncles. Even if I did, there will never be a second wife. I'm the only wife for Mdu Masilela and that's it."

