Mobile texts make you sick

Your smartphone could literally be a pain in the neck.

Every SMS that we send or receive puts an added strain on our necks, say experts.

A new study published in Public Library Of Science One reveals that prolonged cellphone use, and in particular text messaging, can cause neck pain and have an impact on soft tissue that surrounds the spine.

When we receive text messages, we bend our necks to read and respond to them. This movement, which some users repeat up to several hundred times a day, can be damaging to physical health.

A group of researchers at the University of Khon Kaen in north-eastern Thailand aiming to explain the cause of a syndrome known as "text neck" have highlighted the risks associated with this type of posture.

The team at Khon Kaen filmed 30 smartphone users aged between 18 and 25, who spent up to eight hours a day on their phones.