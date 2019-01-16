News

Roodepoort woman strangled to death in home robbery

By Nonkululeko Njilo - 16 January 2019 - 14:36
Police are appealing to the community of Roodepoort for information that could lead to arrests after a 56-year-old woman was attacked‚ robbed and strangled to death at her home on Tuesday.

“The incident happened in broad daylight. The suspects entered the house‚ robbed the woman and strangled her‚” said police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele.

Makhubele said two television sets were found outside the woman’s home and investigation on what else was stolen was ongoing.

No arrests have been made.

Source: TMG Digital.

