There's no denying how challenging it is to be a young‚ black person in Mzansi and actor Mpho Sebeng has applauded the youth's resilience which he says is the one thing that makes them win no matter how many odds they face.

The young actor‚ who recently bagged a role on The Throne told TshisaLIVE that he was impressed by how many people were securing the bag and winning at life despite the stacked challenges they face daily.

"I think that in the world we live in as a black man the odds are stacked against you. You are born to lose but your defying factor is that you were built to win. I think that most young black people find their dreams and desires being in dispute with a lack of funding‚ resource and/or opportunity‚" Sebeng said.

He said historical disadvantages still played a huge role in the lives of young black people who have to fight every day not to become victims of their circumstances.