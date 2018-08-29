Simphiwe Ngema puts pen to paper on pain
Losing a loved one is always a bitter pill to swallow for anyone, but the late actor and singer Dumi Masilela's widow, Simphiwe Ngema, is slowly but surely picking up the pieces and ensuring that her late hubby's memory lives on.
Ngema, 27, who tragically lost her husband in a shooting during a botched car hijacking a year ago, barely two months after their wedding, is now writing a book about her experience as a way to honour her late husband's memory.
Although the singer and actress confirmed that she was writing a book, she played her cards close to her chest about the details of what it entails.
"Yes, I am writing a book about my life and what I went through.
"I cannot comment further, but I do hope that it will help someone who went through a similar experience to mine," she said.
Ngema said life without Masilela has been difficult but she takes every day as it comes.
"It hasn't been easy, but I have to move on. I had to remember who I was before I met Dumi."
To further honour Masilela's memory, Ngema has released his music single titled Uphushiwe which he wrote for her.
"To ensure that Dumi's memory lives on, I recently released Uphushiwe, which will be available on iTunes as of next week."
Asked if she was back on the dating scene, she said: "I haven't thought about moving on [in that area]. I am still terrified by the idea of being with someone else."
Ngema said she was instead focused on her next TV role which she was happy about .
"I am happy about my gig with Isidingo because acting has always been my passion. I'm starting to shoot next month," said Ngema.