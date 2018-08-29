Simphiwe Ngema puts pen to paper on pain

Losing a loved one is always a bitter pill to swallow for anyone, but the late actor and singer Dumi Masilela's widow, Simphiwe Ngema, is slowly but surely picking up the pieces and ensuring that her late hubby's memory lives on.

Ngema, 27, who tragically lost her husband in a shooting during a botched car hijacking a year ago, barely two months after their wedding, is now writing a book about her experience as a way to honour her late husband's memory.

Although the singer and actress confirmed that she was writing a book, she played her cards close to her chest about the details of what it entails.

"Yes, I am writing a book about my life and what I went through.

"I cannot comment further, but I do hope that it will help someone who went through a similar experience to mine," she said.