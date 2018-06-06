Gugu Gumede's announcement that she's been single for three years going on four while waiting for God to give her a tailor-made man caused a stir on Twitter‚ but the young Christian woman has explained what motivated her decision.

The amount of heartbreaks being dished up in these streets made sis think twice about relationships

"There's a whole lot of heartbreaks going around and it's because people are not taking time to know themselves first before they attempt to share themselves with other people."

She said it's been a journey of getting to know herself.

"In these three going on four years that I have been single‚ I have gotten to know myself so well. For me‚ it was a decision guided by my core values. I want to be able to bring the best version of myself to my future husband‚" she said.

Gugu has never kept her religion a secret and is one of the Mzansi celebs who flaunts her proudly Christian status‚ even in the era of "woke".