Baby boom for celebs who welcome new arrivals

Bucie - the R&B and house music diva gave birth to her second son in March but the dad's identity remains a secret.

Hildegardt Whites - the 7de Laan actress celebrated her first Mother's Day with her baby boy's arrival in April.

Danny K - the singer and song writer said hello to his baby after his wife Lisa Koppel gave birth in April.

Ntando Duma - the sultry actress welcomed her baby girl at the end of June and kept her banging body too.

Letoya Makhene - the Generations star gave birth to a baby boy in October to take her tally to four. Tshepo Leeuw is the father.