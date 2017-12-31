Baby boom for celebs who welcome new arrivals
While South Africa mourned the death of some of its heroes and stars, a number of local celebs welcomed new additions to their families.
Rolene Strauss - the former Miss SA and Miss World led the way when she gave birth to a baby boy in January.
Elana Afrika-Bredenkamp - the actress and presenter welcomed a baby girl in January with husband Ian Bredenkamp.
Bucie - the R&B and house music diva gave birth to her second son in March but the dad's identity remains a secret.
Hildegardt Whites - the 7de Laan actress celebrated her first Mother's Day with her baby boy's arrival in April.
Danny K - the singer and song writer said hello to his baby after his wife Lisa Koppel gave birth in April.
Ntando Duma - the sultry actress welcomed her baby girl at the end of June and kept her banging body too.
Letoya Makhene - the Generations star gave birth to a baby boy in October to take her tally to four. Tshepo Leeuw is the father.