It's raining wedding bells in celebville
While former Idols winner Khaya Mthethwa is the latest Mzansi celeb to have tied the knot, there was also plenty of love in the air in celebville.
The most recent and unexpected hook-up that led to marriage was that of former Miss South Africa 2016 Ntando Kunene and the Idols winner. The couple tied the knot during a traditional wedding on December 2.
- Thando Thabethe and Frans Mashao: Though the actress has been with her businessman boyfriend for years, Mashao recently put a ring on it. Thabethe showed off her ring on social media in September.
- Minnie Dlamini and Quinton Jones: This one was definitely Mzanzi's wedding of the year. From a big traditional wedding to jetting off to France with her bridesmaids for a massive bachelorette party and then a massive and lavish white wedding. Dlamini really does know how to get married in style. She set the bar very high.
- Black Coffee and Mbali Mlotshwa: Actress Mbali Mlotshwa and popular DJ Black Coffee tied the knot at the beginning of the year. Though the couple had their traditional wedding in 2011, they hosted their guests at Sun City for their white wedding this year.
- Caster Semenya and Violet Raseboya: The Olympic golden girl and her long-time girlfriend Violet Raseboya celebrated their white wedding in January.
- Claire Mawisa and Thokozani Ndaba: Radio and TV personality Claire Mawisa has been trying to keep her love affair out of the public eye with little success. Mawisa and Ndaba finally started posting a storm about their affair on social media.
- Thishiwe Ziqubu and Mandisa Nduna: The celebrity same-sex couple became the talk of the town after they shared a string of semi-nude pictures of themselves.