Rulani targets more records next season

Sundowns will shift their focus to the Nedbank Cup final against Orlando Pirates at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday, where they will look to end the season on a high note.
As Mamelodi Sundowns were denied the invincible tag by Cape Town City when they lost 1-0 in the final match of the DStv Premiership, coach Rulani Mokwena has warned that they can't do anything less than what they achieved this season in the new campaign.
The Brazilians, who were crowned the champions at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday, saw their unbeaten run in the league come to an end when the Citizens denied them the invincible tag of going the entire season without a defeat as Jaedin Rhodes scored the only goal of the match to hand them their first defeat.
With the bar having been set even higher this season, Mokwena said they will have to match or even do better than what they achieved, like beating their record of 72 points to set a new one of 73.
"Unfortunately, that's where the bar is set. The bar is set from what it has been this season and next campaign, we can't do anything less and it's going to be difficult," Mokwena told the media during the post-match press conference.
"Heavy is the head that carries the crown. You get blessed with raising the level and trying to get better and better. But at the same time, the responsibility that comes with that is even greater."
Mokwena also said that going the whole season unbeaten was always going to be a difficult task and heaped praise on his players.
"It's never been done in SA before. When you get into the last match, you start smelling it and start thinking about it and you pre-empt that there is that possibility," he said.
"You have to accept that some of these things are through God's divine plans and you have to accept. I said to the players, even in the changing room after the game, that they were angry and that they shouldn't forget that winning and losing are both impostors and you must treat them the same.
"I'm very proud that we managed to deliver the most iconic league. They were the first group to win seven league trophies in a row and it will never be done ever again.
"This group needs to be applauded, praised and celebrated for rewriting history."
Sundowns will shift their focus to the Nedbank Cup final against Orlando Pirates at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday, where they will look to end the season on a high note.
