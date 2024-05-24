Maduka calls for smart approach in Royal's do or die match

With Royal AM needing just a point to avoid the playoffs, coach John Maduka says they go into their match against Moroka Swallows at Dobsonville Stadium in a relaxed mood.
Thwihli Thwahla, who are 14th on the DStv Premiership log table, must avoid defeat against Swallows tomorrow to confirm their place in the Premiership next season.
Richards Bay, who are 15th on the table, will go to the playoffs if Royal get a draw or a victory at Swallows and they will need to beat Stellenbosch, who are also looking to finish in second place and qualify for the CAF Champions League.
Maduka's charges will go to playoffs should the Natal Rich Boyz win against Stellies and they lose to Swallows. It is a scenario Maduka is well aware of and said they will need to be smart tomorrow.
"The approach has to be smart. Of course, what we want is to win the game. We can't just go for a point even though it gives us an advantage," Maduka told Sowetan yesterday.
"We are playing a good team and the pressure is not on them, it is on us. We will try to make sure that we play well.
"We must have balance going forward, but at the same time, also be able to defend. Not just cautious because sometimes you can do that and allow the opposition to come into your half and you concede."
With destiny in their own hands, Maduka added his players are motivated to get a result. "Like I said, when things are in your hands, it's okay. It is much better when it is in your hands," he said.
"The boys are looking forward to the game. They know what they are capable of. We don't want to go to the playoffs.
"They want to go on holiday and to do that, they have to win the game. They know the importance of the game. They are in a relaxed mood and that's a good sign because sometimes you can make many mistakes while under pressure."
Royal and Bay will be without key players for their final matches due to suspensions. Thwihli Thwahla will be without Ayanda Jiyane, while Bay will miss Sibusiso Mthethwa.
Maduka calls for smart approach in Royal's do or die match
A point against Swallows required for Thwihli Thwahla's Premiership status
Image: Veli Nhlapo
