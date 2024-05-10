“The work he has done with Jwaneng Galaxy to get them into the group stages of the Champions League this year is amazing and winning domestic competitions. Moreover there is coach Benjamin who we had the honour of inviting to Chloorkop for a day to watch training and observe Peter Shalulile.
Rulani Mokwena happy to see young coaches from Cosafa making waves on the continent
Image: Nokwanda Zondi/BackpagePix
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena has expressed his excitement at seeing emerging young coaches from the Cosafa region making waves in African football.
Mokwena, 37, was named Cosafa Men’s Coach of the Year on Thursday in Johannesburg where he beat strong competition from Namibia coach Collin Benjamin, 45, and Morena Ramoreboli, 43, of Botswana Premier League side Jwaneng Galaxy.
Benjamin led Namibia to the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in the Ivory Coast where they were knocked out by Angola and Ramoreboli guided Galaxy to the group stages of the Champions League.
“The two colleagues and fellow nominees in coach Morena, whose journey is well documented with youth national teams and our Cosafa Cup team and having gone into two different countries and done extremely well,” said Mokwena.
“It is also clear that without the football players I happen to lead and coach it wouldn't be possible. Without the support of my family, my mother and God’s grace and favour and the talent it wouldn't be possible.
“I am grateful and I hope there is one soul looking down on me and my late grandfather Scara Sono. I hope he is proud wherever he is.”
Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis walked away with the Women’s Coach of the Year award, while Al Ahly striker Percy Tau was named the Men’s Player of the Year.
The Sundowns duo of Ronwen Williams and Andile Dlamini were named men’s and women’s goalkeeper of the year respectively.
