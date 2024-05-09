An employee at the North West Parks and Tourism Board is expected to appear in the Mmabatho magistrate's court on Thursday for his alleged involvement in the theft of 51 rhino horns.
The man, aged 48, was arrested by the Hawks on Wednesday at his workplace following an investigation that linked him to a business burglary at North West Parks and Tourism Board in Mahikeng on June 26 2023, where rhino horns were allegedly stolen.
The horns were reportedly stolen from the main vault.
North West Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Tinyiko Mathebula said the man is facing charges of business burglary. His accomplices, Elias Mangande and Lefa Mankgaba, were arrested in July last year. Mankgaba is out on bail, while Mangande is still in custody.
Last year, DA MP Dave Bryant said it was alleged that alarms were disabled, and security cameras removed, allowing the thieves to execute their crime unhindered.
According to Sowetan's sister publication TimesLIVE, Bryant said at the time that it was hard to believe the operation could have been conducted without sophisticated knowledge and involvement of insiders.
"It is now essential that all efforts are made to intercept the stolen horn before it leaves SA shores and catch those responsible."
Bryant said of the horns stolen, 14 were large specimens, while the remaining horns were obtained during dehorning operations.
chabalalaj@sowetan.co.za
Man accused of stealing rhino horns to appear in court
Image: 123RF/albund
