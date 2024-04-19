"We still have seven to play [in the league] and another Nedbank Cup game [a semifinal against Mamelodi Sundowns at home in two weeks' time], hopefully two Nedbank Cup games [if they reach the final]. It's been a demanding season that we haven't had...it's just about managing the situation well with a little bit of rotations when required.''
Amid their congested programme, Barker feels his players are also starting to suffer from fatigue, referencing that to the last few minutes of their game against Polokwane, where they surrendered their lead in the 86th minute to eventually draw. Even so, the Stellies mentor welcomed the point, eyeing three against Galaxy.
"It was our second game in a four-day period. I thought we looked a little bit fatigued there in the last 15, 20 minutes. It was a matter of trying to hold out until the end but unfortunately we didn't.
Barker moots squad rotation as Stellies feel heat
Coach may have to opt for changes against Galaxy
Image: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images
Having already played 33 matches across all competitions this season, Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker sees a need to manage his players well as they push to finish second in the DStv Premiership and reach the Nedbank Cup final.
Stellenbosch, who drew 1-all against Sekhukhune United in the league at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday to stretch their unbeaten run to 22 games in all official tournaments, take on TS Galaxy in another league tie at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday (5.30pm).
"It's a little bit of an unfamiliar territory for us to be fighting for second position and the games are coming in thick and fast. We had a good Carling Knockout, we played four games [and won it in December] and we're having a good Nedbank Cup run. We've played 33 games already this season,'' Barker said.
"We still have seven to play [in the league] and another Nedbank Cup game [a semifinal against Mamelodi Sundowns at home in two weeks' time], hopefully two Nedbank Cup games [if they reach the final]. It's been a demanding season that we haven't had...it's just about managing the situation well with a little bit of rotations when required.''
Amid their congested programme, Barker feels his players are also starting to suffer from fatigue, referencing that to the last few minutes of their game against Polokwane, where they surrendered their lead in the 86th minute to eventually draw. Even so, the Stellies mentor welcomed the point, eyeing three against Galaxy.
"It was our second game in a four-day period. I thought we looked a little bit fatigued there in the last 15, 20 minutes. It was a matter of trying to hold out until the end but unfortunately we didn't.
"We seem to draw a lot with Sekhukhune but it's not a bad point away from home, obviously with the big game coming on Sunday away to Galaxy in Mbombela,'' Barker stated,
"These two games away were always going to be a big challenge for us. We can come away from them with some points, hopefully we can get three points at Galaxy.
"To come away with four would put us in a really strong position. We need to regenerate and rejuvenate physically and mentally over the next couple of days before we go to Galaxy."
