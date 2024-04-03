Is your business ready for global recognition? Enter for the 2024 Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Award
If you're a trailblazing female CEO or entrepreneur, this is your chance to step into the spotlight, be celebrated for your achievements, and elevate your business
Are you and your business ready for global recognition? Enter the 2024 Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Award and step into the spotlight.
Founded in 1972, this international annual award has become the ultimate platform celebrating businesswomen who exemplify the tenacious, enterprising spirit of the grande dame of champagne, Madame Clicquot.
Widowed at the age of 27 in 1805, Madame Clicquot defied norms, propelling Veuve Clicquot to prominence and transforming the entire champagne industry — an extraordinary feat during an era when women faced significant limitations, unable even to establish personal bank accounts, let alone independently own or manage businesses.
Today, the annual Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Award is a powerful tribute to women who share Madame Clicquot's fearlessness and determination. Open to women in 27 countries including SA, the award comprises two categories:
- The Bold Woman Award, lauding the female founders and CEOs of companies that have been operational for more than three years; and
- The Bold Future Award, spotlighting the leaders of companies on the rise, which have been in existence for less than three years.
Having honoured more than 450 businesswomen to date, the impact of the Bold Woman Award by Veuve Clicquot is invaluable. Not only are laureates celebrated for their leadership, they're given prominence, a powerful platform and access to an inspiring global community.
Did you know?
• Founded in 1972, the Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Award is the first and longest-running international award of its kind.
• The inaugural South African edition of the Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Award took place in 2022.
These bold women, in turn, inspire and motivate future generations of female leaders. The South African edition of the 2023 Bold by Veuve Clicquot Barometer* reveals that 72% of aspiring women entrepreneurs are inspired by, and can name, a local female role model.
This finding underscores the vital role of the Bold by Veuve Clicquot programme, which sets out to fortify a sustainable future for female founders globally by providing initiatives that inspire mentorship and collaboration.
One such initiative is Veuve Clicquot’s Bold Open Database, a collaborative international networking platform for female entrepreneurs, which acts as a catalyst for social and economic development. Those who register to join this database are given the opportunity to amplify their influence and promote interest in and support for their work.
If you're a business leader and role model who is ready to step into the spotlight and be internationally recognised for your achievements, submit your entry to the Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Award now.
How to enter
The 2024 Veuve Clicquot Bold Women Award is open to trailblazing women who are official residents of SA, with businesses based in or operated in SA:
- To qualify for a Bold Woman Award, candidates must be founders or CEOs of a company that's been in operation for more than three years. They must have demonstrated transformation and evolution in their field and supported the growth of the enterprise for at least two years, while maintaining an ethical approach to business.
- To qualify for the Bold Future Award, candidates must be the founders or CEOs of a company that has been in existence for less than three years. In that time, the candidate must have made a significant contribution to the success of the company by instilling a sense of entrepreneurship and have made a tangible contribution to transformation in an existing market, while bringing ethical change to the business.
To enter, simply complete a form via Veuveclicquot.com before April 30.
Three finalists in each category will be selected by an independent jury panel and be invited to attend the Bold Woman Award ceremony on July 17, where one laureate in each category will be announced.
The Bold Woman Award winner will travel to Reims, France, for an immersion in the history, tradition and luxury of Maison Veuve Clicquot.
This article was sponsored by Veuve Clicquot.
*The data for the 2023 Bold by Veuve Clicquot Barometer was collated from over 49,000 women and men surveyed in 25 countries, contributing to a powerful overview of female entrepreneurship globally.