Amakhosi out to return to winning ways

Kaizer Chiefs defender Given Msimango says it's up to the players to get the club back to winning ways when they host tricky and in-form Stellenbosch in the DStv Premiership match at FNB Stadium tonight (7.30pm).
Chiefs come into this match having failed to register a win in their last two, a draw against Cape Town City on Saturday and a defeat to Orlando Pirates before the Fifa international break.
Msimango said there are positives they took from the City game, where they played to a goalless draw at Athlone Stadium, as they look to get back to winning ways against a Stellies side who are unbeaten in their last 19 matches.
"Playing against a Stellenbosch team, their confidence is up in the team, which is well coached by Steve Barker and his technical team, credit to them," Msimango told the club media department.
"They are a team that can cause any problem for anyone, so we are very aware of the threat they pose. We've watched their games, we analysed them and I think we are prepared properly.
"So, it's up to us on the day to put in the effort because we can talk tactics all day but when it is time to put in the practical application on the field that's where it counts the most. I think the coaches have prepared us well for that and we are looking forward to the game on Tuesday."
In the reverse fixture, Amakhosi beat the Cape Winelands side 2-0 away and will be looking for a double as they cannot afford to drop more points at this stage of the season.
Msimango admitted they should have won their last game against the Citizens, but that they will take the positives and build on them against the Stellies.
"It was a disappointing result for the Amakhosi faithful. A win was expected from us given the preparations leading up to the game," he said. "But I won't falter the performance of the team, we played very well. We performed well. We dominated the game and created more chances.
"We were solid at the back. I think we limited them to two opportunities throughout the game. Disappointing results but good performance from the team and we are happy we are to build up on that and try to get maximum points in the upcoming game."
Stellies come into this game on the back of a 3-0 win over Royal AM, which saw them move to second on the log table and will be looking to maintain their second spot with a victory tonight.
Amakhosi out to return to winning ways
We will try to get maximum points – Msimango
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix
