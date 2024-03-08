NTA spokesperson Theo Malele said a bus company was given a contract to operate on routes that were nurtured by the taxi industry. Therefore, the industry should be getting a 30% stake in the contract, he said.
“We developed those routes, we have nurtured them, but authorities have accorded a particular bus company a stake to operate along those routes without having properly engaged us,” Malele said.
“Should the authorities remain incalcitrant in the matter, the industry will be left with no option other than to escalate [the] current shutdown in Ekurhuleni to national proportions, thus crippling the mobility of the masses as a consequence.
“We want to apologise for [the] inconvenience caused to the passengers and society at large and we urge authorities to deal with the taxi industry’s resentment as a matter of urgency,” Malele said.
Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department spokesperson Kelebogile Thepa said the strike started on Thursday, causing disruptions.
She said officers were monitoring the situation.
Two shot dead as taxi body threatens national protest over ‘bread and butter’ route
NTA says routes they nurtured given to bus company
Police have confirmed that two people have been shot dead in Germiston on the East Rand on Thursday in what is suspected to be related to taxi violence.
"It is reported that the victims were inside the car when they were shot. The motive for the killing cannot be confirmed at this stage. The motive for the killing cannot be confirmed at this stage, although it is suspected to be related to taxi violence. Both deceased are said to be members of the local taxi association," Lt Col Mavela Masondo said.
This incident comes as a dispute over routes between taxi associations and a bus company began yesterday morning leading to commuters being stranded.
The National Taxi Alliance (NTA) on Thursday threatened a national protest should its demands not be met.
Commuters in Ekurhuleni were left stranded after taxi operations on the East Rand’s Tembisa, Germiston, Benoni, Katlehong and Vosloorus were suspended.
Taxi drivers go on strike in parts of Gauteng
Taxi body threatens national shutdown over ‘bread and butter’ route
“It is unclear what the cause for the strike is, but investigations are under way. At this moment we cannot speculate on the circumstances,” she said.
SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) national spokesperson Mmatshikhidi Rebecca Phala said the shutdown follows a disagreement on Wednesday between its patrollers and the bus company.
She said this resulted in law enforcement arresting patrollers and security officials and some of their vehicles being impounded.
Santaco Ekurhuleni spokesperson Eddie Mkhonto said on Wednesday patrollers were chasing bus drivers away, saying they should not operate on their routes, so someone called the police, and they arrested the patrollers.
“Those routes are our bread and butter,” he said.
